 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating civil war in Royal Family
Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family

One of the Queen’s chaplains has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for creating a 'civil war' in the Royal Family.

According to Richard Eden, Dr Gavin Ashenden said served Queen for nine years until 2017. Writing for Daily Mail, Richard shared that the chaplain said that “the Royal Family should be deeply concerned about the 'docu-series'. “

He however added that the chaplain believed it was Harry and Meghan who started the hostile environment among the senior royals.

“I'm afraid they have to be very worried. Meghan and Harry have created a kind of existential civil war and there's no doubt at all they're capable of landing severe damage on the Royal Family, partly because they're fitting in with a certain social mindset, and society is divided into two halves, a reactionary and a progressive half,” he added.

“The progressive half will support them without thinking, and the reactionary half, the conservative half, if I can call it that, has no protection against them.

“It would be much better if this civil war wasn't happening, but it is, and it will cause damage all around,” the 68-year-old told Richard.

More From Entertainment:

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away
UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos
Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside

Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside
Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’
Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer
‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere
Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare
Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica
King Charles to attend Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service

King Charles to attend Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service
Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez