Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry’s close friends have allegedly admitted that his wife Meghan Markle can be a ‘500% nightmare’, as per a royal expert’s claims.

The explosive claim was made by royal expert Robert Lacey who, writing for The Daily Mail, said that friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘understand’ why Prince William is ‘frustrated’ with Meghan.

Lacey wrote: “Sussex supporters have noted the bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity that characterises Meghan, and can see why it has infuriated William.”

“'Meghan can be a 500% nightmare,' some close friends of Harry are among the first to admit. 'The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!'” he further claimed.

Lacey also suggested that Prince Harry and William’s mutual friends have been hoping for the royal brothers to reconcile, saying: “The brothers' friends made up a particularly tightly knit network until the moment of Meghan's arrival - and when the fraternal split followed, for all its depth and bitterness, the circle of friends did not, in fact, take rival sides.”

“All the mutual friends I have encountered find themselves seeing both points of view - William's defensiveness of the monarchy as he sees it, and Harry's defensiveness of his wife. Love versus duty. This is what makes it so painful,” Lacey stated. 

