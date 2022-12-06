 
Ananya Pandey pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Navya Nanda 'partner in everything'

Recently Ananya Pandey starrer in the movie Liger and the actress has already garnered a massive fan following within no time.

The actress of Student Of The Year took to her Instagram story to wish her BFF Navya and penned a cute note sharing the picture of Navya and her.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda."

Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The actress has already completed shooting for it. The film will mark her second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan

Her Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann is slated to release on 29th June 2023

