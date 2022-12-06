 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Maya Jama and Stormzy spotted at British Fashion Awards amid rekindled romance

Maya Jama and Stormzy set fashion goals as they arrived at the 2022 British Fashion Awards separately on Monday night after they reportedly rekindled their romance.

The television presenter, 28 looked absolutely breathtaking in a bold black gown with a matching wide-brimmed hat as she made her grand arrival for the grand occasion.

Cutting a confident figure, Maya posed up a storm in her busty black gown with a revealing torso cut-out, teamed with a slanted straw hat with a wide brim.

Every inch the fashionista, the soon-to-be host of Love Island teamed her sexy dress with a black and white jewelled collar necklace and matching earrings.

Maya completed her ensemble with black stiletto heels as she showed off her figure in the revealing black dress.

Meanwhile, Stormzy showed off his impeccable style in a black coat and trousers, while accessorising with leather gloves and a scarf.

It comes after Maya and her ex Stormzy have reportedly rekindled their romance.

Rapper Stormzy, 29, and Maya previously dated between 2015 and 2019 , and they're now said to be giving their romance another go.

A source shared: 'Stormzy and Maya are together again. They're taking it slow but are very much back in each other's lives after a long time when they didn't speak or see each other.'

