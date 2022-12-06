 
Showbiz
Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Prajakta Koli made her debut Dharma Productions earlier this year where she played a supporting role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. 

Rajkummar Rao will be making his Dharma debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The two of them sat down to exchange notes about their experiences in an interview and revealed some interesting hidden facts.

Rajkummar Rao called his experience ‘normal’.

Since Prajakta’s whole career is MostlySane, her YouTube channel, it was a little hard to transition into someone who can be a fit for movies. After making her web debut with Rohit Suresh Saraf, she signed up for JugJugg Jeeyo. She worked alongside stars like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. As she described the experience he said, "I thought it would be very hoity-toity."

Janice, the host also reminded Prajakta of the time she received a ring from Karan Johar. "You also know how nervous I was for that shoot with Karan.” Prajakta said in reply. She admitted she was very nervous to receive that Gucci ring from him. "I just had to say I love the ring." She said. 

