Selena Gomez addresses her new music on Jimmy Fallon Show: ‘ready to have fun’

Selena Gomez recently spoke on her new music and how it’s going to be “different from other sad girl songs” on Monday.



During the latest episode of The Tonight Show, the Calm Down singer said, “I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun.”

“And I think people are going to like it,” remarked the 30-year-old.

Selena was at Jimmy Fallon’s show to promote her Apple TV+ documentary film titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Reflecting on her documentary, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker shared, “We kind of went through all the different phases of my life from getting diagnosed and doing all the things that I had to go through.”

“Not going to lie, I can't watch it. To be honest, I was scared to release it, but knew that being honest and being completely transparent was what I wanted to be known for. I don't want to be an unattainable thing. I want people to know that it's not just you and that they're not alone,” explained Selena.

While talking about President Biden’s meeting for mental health issues, the songstress hoped that there would be “more that’s going to be happening”.

“In some ways, I feel selfish because I want to do more but I do know that I won't stop this fight until the day I die. I think mental health is incredibly important and should be focused on,” she remarked.

The host also touched upon the topic of Selena naming kidney after her transplant.

The singer-songwriter commented, “I got a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it. It's weird. I know, but I did and I named it after Fred Armisen.”

“Because I love Portlandia and I love everything he does,' Selena said referencing the comedian's TV show,” she added.