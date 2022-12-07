 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
ZBZeeshan Baksh

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Lahore hospital: sources

ZBZeeshan Baksh

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference. — APP/File
  • Shahbaz Gill hospitalised in Lahore after FIR filed in Karachi.
  • PTI leader has been moved to VVIP room of hospital. 
  • Access to Gill's room is restricted.

LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to a hospital in the provincial capital after his health deteriorated, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Sources, privy to the development, shared that the former special assistant to the prime minister was moved to the Services Hospital after he complained of breathing problems due to a cough. 

They added that the PTI leader has been moved to a VVIP room and access to the room is restricted.

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi

The PTI leader has been facing a flurry of cases since his controversial comments on a private TV channel.

A day earlier, another first information report (FIR) was registered in Karachi against Gill for inciting the public against a state institution.

A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held the former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for having PTI Senator Azam Swati stripped and tortured in custody.

The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the complainant. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.

On December 4, a local court in Islamabad had deferred the indictment of Gill in a case pertaining to inciting mutiny in state institutions till December 12.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

However, he was later released on bail.

