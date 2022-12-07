 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Nicola Petlz is opening up about the 'tears' she has cried this year.

The Transformers actress turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to end 2022 on a positive note.

"May the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you're planting in 2023", she shared the post amid ongoing rift with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Nicola tied the knot with beau Brooklyn Beckham earlier in April. Ever since the wedding, rumours of a family feud have made rounds on the internet.

Addressing the conjecture, Nicola told Sunday Times: "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?" 

She added: "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it ... If I did, I would go crazy."

