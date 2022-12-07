 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard leads the list of most searched celebs of 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Amber Heard leads the list of most searched celebs of 2022
Amber Heard leads the list of most searched celebs of 2022

Amber Heard won the top chart of most searched celebs of 2022, mainly owed to his brutal court battles with her former husband, Johnny Depp.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's estranged ex-husband, trails second in the list, thanks to his win in the defamation case against Heard.

The late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, fell in third place, with a surge of 4.3 million searches.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady's slipped to fourth place, netting four million clicks, amid his controversial divorce from model wife Gisele Bündchen on his decision to return to the field after announcing retirement.

The reality star, business mogul, and fashion diva Kim Kardashian scored 3.5 million searches to set in the fifth spot, partly attributed to broke up with Pete Davidson and tussle with estranged former husband, Kanye West.

The notorious heartthrob Pete Davidson came second to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to clinch the sixth spot on the list, leaving behind a trail of celebrity partners that swooned after him.

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk bought his way to the seventh position on most searched celebs of 2022, amassing 3.19 million searches.

The most searched celebs of 2022 list also includes Will Smith, with his unexpected slap at Oscar leading him to eighth place. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown earned the ninth place, and Zendaya's Euphoria craze pushed her to tenth.

More From Entertainment:

Golden Disc Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

Golden Disc Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced
Prince William ‘very angry’ at Prince Harry over bombshell Netflix trailers

Prince William ‘very angry’ at Prince Harry over bombshell Netflix trailers
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous red outfit in THESE glamorous snaps

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous red outfit in THESE glamorous snaps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not forcing’ public to watch docuseries ‘at gunpoint’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not forcing’ public to watch docuseries ‘at gunpoint’
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial verdict has ‘chilling effect’ on women

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial verdict has ‘chilling effect’ on women
Netflix drops new behind the scene images from upcoming ‘You’ Season 4’

Netflix drops new behind the scene images from upcoming ‘You’ Season 4’
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘suicidal thoughts’ at landmark award win

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘suicidal thoughts’ at landmark award win
Prince Harry, William’s friend makes shocking claims about royal feud

Prince Harry, William’s friend makes shocking claims about royal feud
Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance

Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance
Prince Harry ex has 'respect' for Meghan Markle, she made him 'free' person

Prince Harry ex has 'respect' for Meghan Markle, she made him 'free' person
Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love
Dwayne Johnson gets emotional with daughters: 'most moving moments of my life'

Dwayne Johnson gets emotional with daughters: 'most moving moments of my life'