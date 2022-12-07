 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Prince William ‘very angry’ at Prince Harry over bombshell Netflix trailers

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince William is allegedly ‘very angry’ at his younger brother Prince Harry after the trailers for his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, featured thinly-veiled attacks on the Royal Family.

The final trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series included allegations that the Royals ‘leaked and planted’ stories about the couple, and also that they ‘waged a war’ against Meghan based on ‘race’.

Commenting on this, royal author Christopher Andersen told US Weekly that the trailers are sure to have angered Prince William, whose first US tour in eight years was overshadowed by the trailer releases.

Talking about Prince William’s ‘slow burn’ anger, Andersen said: “I mean, he tries to hide it, but it doesn’t work. I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing.”

“William and Kate are all about preserving the monarchy and duty and all of that. And the release of these trailers, at the moment they were trying to fly the British flag as it were in the U.S. — and to have them eclipsed and overshadowed by that… I’m sure they were stunned and shocked, even if they didn’t show it,” Andersen added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show is set to release in two parts on Netflix this month, with the first half releasing on December 8, and the second part on December 15.

