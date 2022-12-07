Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

 
An expert has just rushed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defense with an opinion piece highlighting their nature as human beings.

Daily Mirror columnist Polly Hudson issued this claim in her opinion piece for The Mirror.

Hudson began by conversation by questioning, “Whatever your opinion, there was one sentence in the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary that was unarguably true. ‘When the stakes are this high,’ Meghan says simply, ‘Doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?’”

“Any judge and jury in a courtroom hears both sides before making their judgement. That’s how justice works. So although many find the couple preachy and self-publicising, and see this as them invading the very privacy they were so adamant they wanted to protect, everyone has the right to tell their story.”

