Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded in New York but the senior members of the royal family stole the spotlight with a glitzy reception at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales held an annual; white tie diplomatic corps reception at the palace.

The 75-year-old Camilla donned an Anna Valentine gown with the Queen’s sapphire and diamond tiara which she paired with a matching tiara.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton stole the spotlight as she made a stunning appearance in a red lace dress by Jenny Packham and she paired it with a Lotus Flower tiara.

The gathering was slated to be held in March this year but it was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Charles hosted the diplomatic corps in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace where around 2000 guests were invited to celebrate as London’s one of the largest diplomatic corps in the world.

