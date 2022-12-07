Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off to a hill station to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently jetted off together from their hometown, have landed somewhere amidst the hills to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Kaif, taking it to her Instagram, shared the picture of her smiling for the camera surrounded by a breathtaking view filled with clouds and sunshine rays. She wore a beige sweater which had florals made on it in yellow and scarlet colours along with a pair of denims.

She wrote: “Pahadon mein…” followed by a camera emoticon. She also gave a special mention to husband Vicky Kaushal for clicking this beautiful picture.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9th, 2021. The two of them tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony among their close friends and family members.



On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhum Pednekar.