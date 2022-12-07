 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here's why

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Alec Baldwin has recently lauded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “handling the press without difficulty”.

According to Mirror UK, Alec spoke out on the red carpet at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC before couple’s arrival.

“I was kind of shocked for them to come here and do this,” stated the 64-year-old.

The Rust actor, who emceed at the event, said, “To handle difficult circumstances in the press without having too much difficulty. There's always going to be certain difficulties.”

“They've obviously chosen a different path and good for them,” remarked Alec.

The actor jokingly said, “Sometimes I think I want to choose a different path so we'll see, maybe I can be their driver.”

“They're newly arrived in the states. They haven't been here that long. I think it's great they have agreed to support this cause which we've supported for years,” continued the actor.

In the end, Alec would tell the couple to “enjoy New York”.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry were honoured at the event in addition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their contributions to “protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

