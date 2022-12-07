 
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta recalled an incident in a recent interview when her friend was making a film and he didn't cast her for the role she thought was perfect for her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Neena shared that her friend forgot to approach her for the role. Therefore, one has to be 'besharam' to get roles and opportunities and modesty doesn't take you far in the film industry, as per Neena.

Neena said, "Ek mera bohot acha dost film bana raha tha. Toh mujhe pata chala uski movie mein ek role hai joh mere umar ka hai, and he took somebody else. I called him ‘Aare tune mujhe nahi liya’. He was already shooting. He said ‘Oh aare yaar, mujhe yaad nahi aya’. So ye bhi hota hai ki dhyan hi nahi aata."

She further added, "So maine seekha hai itne saalon mein ki you have to be besharam. Modesty joh hume sikhata hai is not a good policy. Apna danka khud bajana padta hai. I am good. Take me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Uunchai.

