 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Junaid Jamshed passed away 6 years ago in a plane crash
Junaid Jamshed a pop-star turned religious scholar is remembered on his sixth death anniversary.

He died in a horrendous plane crash on 7th December alongside his second wife at Havelian. The flight was directed to Islamabad from Chitral.

He was born on 3rd September 1964. He was a mechanical engineer education wise and initially, he focused on becoming a professional F-16 Fighter Pilot. However, due to his weak eyesight he couldn’t become one.

His songs Dil Dil Pakistan, Aankhon ne Aankhon ko, Sanwali Saloni si Mehbooba, Na Tu Aayegi and others are still popular among masses. He devoted his life to Islam in 2004 after meeting Maulana Tariq Jameel, a well-known preacher.

He received a Tamgha-E-Imtiaz in 2007 and his clothing brand based on his name has numerous outlets nationwide. 

