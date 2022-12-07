 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

BTS and LEGO collaboration is finally happening
BTS and LEGO collaboration is finally happening

BTS and LEGO collaboration is happening and K-pop fans can't stay calm.

This great collaboration is hinted in LEGO’s recent post where a purple heart is indicated on a purple graphic which automatically directs fans to BTS. The description of promo also mentioned ‘Seven favorite pop icons’ with ‘light up like dynamite’ which sort of confirms BTS and LEGO coming together.

It all started when a BTS fan made design caught the eye of LEGO IDEAS, the production took some time because LEGO was working on a deal with HYBE. But they did send a birthday gift to Jin in 2021.

LEGO IDEAS is an initiative by LEGO where anyone is allowed to submit a design, if it catches attention and gets around 10,000 supporters, the idea will be executed.

The BTS Lego design will have all seven members of the band and ARMY is super excited for it!

More From Entertainment:

Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor

Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor
Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani
Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'
Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why

Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award
Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family