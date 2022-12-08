 
Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

Blake Shelton discloses the reason he chose to exit from The Voice season 23.

In a cover story with People, publishing on December 9, Blake Shelton revealed that he wills to spend more time with his third wife Gwen Stefani, and his three stepsons.

"'If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." Shelton told the magazine.

He further shared "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. So that's what I want to invest in now. For now, that's our kids. Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very serious. And the kids don't see me as anything but this very important person in their life. "Why isn't Blake here?" I take that stuff to heart."

The 46-year-old country singer also said, "Each kid has something different to teach. I think they've taught me something about myself. I'm more than just a country singer and a goofy guy."

He added, "I'm someone they actually lean on and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered being into. It's just a different self worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self worth."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani co-judged at singing reality series The Voice and started dating in the summer of 2015 after their prior relationships ended. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and released four duets together.

