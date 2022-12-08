Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out

Bill Cosby is facing a sexual abuse lawsuit after a group of a five women came forward with the accusations.

More than a year after being released from prison, Bill Cosby is facing a lawsuit yet again.

According to a report by Enews on December 7, five women have filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby, alleging that each one of them was sexually assaulted, battered and abused by Cosby.

The court documents reveal that the now 85-year-old used his "power, fame, and prestige" to allegedly commit these crimes in different time frames.

The plaintiffs, Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd, are also suing Kaufman Astoria Studios, The Carsey-Werner Company and NBC Universal Media for staying quiet over this matter despite knowing it and for not putting a stop to it.

The documents of the lawsuit also reveal, "Over the course of several decades, Bill Cosby engaged in the serial and sexual assault of dozens of women for this sexual gratification."

It further reads, that "while the co-defendants enabled and aided these sexual assaults to benefit financially by their association with Bill Cosby."

The documents also note these alleged incidents of abuse that occurred during the 1960s, the 1980s and the 1990s. It further describes what each alleged victim went through in terms of the assault.

Speaking on this issue, Cosby's lawyer stated that "we will vigorously defend each and every accusation brought against Mr. Cosby."