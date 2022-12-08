 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'The Witcher' spin-off series 'Blood origin' Everything to know

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Netflix The Witcher spin-off series Blood origin Everything to know
Netflix 'The Witcher' spin-off series 'Blood origin' Everything to know

The Witcher Blood origin is one of the highly-anticipated series coming this year, and fans can not wait for it.

The series is an upcoming fantasy series directed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

According to What's on Netflix, it is based on series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game. The series is finally being released on December 25, 2022.

The show is set on the continent, 1200 years before the events of the main series.

Cast includes:

  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Dylan Moran
  • Lenny Henry
  • Nathaniel Curtis
  • Francesca Mills
  • Huw Novelli
  • Lizzie Annis
  • Zach Wyatt
  • Aidan O’Callaghan
  • Minnie Driver Faoileann Cunningha

The story will follow that the lead of Origin will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and cover the 'Conjunction of the Spheres' when the worlds of monsters, men and elves become one.

Fans can expect in the prequel including the surprise reveal that Joey Batey's bard Jaskier will appear in the four-part mini-series.

Check out the videos:



More From Entertainment:

Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’
Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?
Jennifer Lawrence says she wanted to encourage body positivity in ‘The Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence says she wanted to encourage body positivity in ‘The Hunger Games’
Prince Harry son Archie is none British, all American with 'thick accent': Video

Prince Harry son Archie is none British, all American with 'thick accent': Video
Jennifer Lawrence admits she second guesses her maternal instincts

Jennifer Lawrence admits she second guesses her maternal instincts
Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie publicly speaks for first time

Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie publicly speaks for first time
Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ show ‘changed its name’ after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ show ‘changed its name’ after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’
Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life
Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios