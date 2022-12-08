Netflix 'The Witcher' spin-off series 'Blood origin' Everything to know

The Witcher Blood origin is one of the highly-anticipated series coming this year, and fans can not wait for it.

The series is an upcoming fantasy series directed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

According to What's on Netflix, it is based on series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game. The series is finally being released on December 25, 2022.

The show is set on the continent, 1200 years before the events of the main series.

Cast includes:

Michelle Yeoh

Dylan Moran

Lenny Henry

Nathaniel Curtis

Francesca Mills

Huw Novelli

Lizzie Annis

Zach Wyatt

Aidan O’Callaghan

Minnie Driver Faoileann Cunningha

The story will follow that the lead of Origin will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and cover the 'Conjunction of the Spheres' when the worlds of monsters, men and elves become one.

Fans can expect in the prequel including the surprise reveal that Joey Batey's bard Jaskier will appear in the four-part mini-series.

Check out the videos:







