Jungkook's collab 'Left and Right' wins big at People's Choice Awards 2022: Details inside

Thursday Dec 08 2022
Jungkook's collab 'Left and Right' wins big at People's Choice Awards 2022

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Jungkook's collab 'Left and Right' wins big at People's Choice Awards 2022

Global K-pop sensation Jungkook fans are over the moon as the BTS star's new collab won big at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday.

The group's youngest member won the ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’ award for his collab single Left and Right.

With this achievement, the 25-year-old singer became the first K-pop solo artist in history to win an award at the PCAs.

Left and Right is the collaboration music video between BTS star Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth which was released on June 24, 2022.

The music video was nominated in PCAs in two categories, 'Collaboration Song of 2022' and 'Music Video of 2022'.

People’s Choice Awards 2022 ceremony took place on December 7 in Santa Monica, California.

