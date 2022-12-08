 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has been focused on moving on ever since she signed divorce settlement papers with ex-husband Kanye West.

An insider shared with In Touch Weekly that The Kardashians star is “overjoyed” after breaking all ties with the Praise God rapper.

“Finalizing her divorce from Kanye has been one of the happiest days of her life. She feels like she dodged a bullet,” the insider said.

The source further revealed that while Kim is in good spirits, Kanye, who now goes by Ye, “is completely heartbroken.”

Kanye’s only link with Kim is because of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm but as per their settlement the reality TV star is not obliged to have direct communication with the rapper.

The insider said, “His only ties to Kim now are their children, but she technically doesn’t have to interact with him. It can all be done through a third party.”

Following her divorce settlement, “Kim is putting the Kanye years behind her. It’s time to fully move on with her life. She finally feels free,” the source noted.

