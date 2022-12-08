Katie Price jets off for Austria with youngest kids and Carl Woods

 
Katie Price has reportedly jetted off to Australia with her two youngest children and on-off fiancé Carl Woods, days after her ex Kieran Hayler was quizzed by police.

The reality TV star, 44, is said to have left the UK with her children Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight - whom she shares with ex-husband Kieran, 35 - to travel to Austria for a pre-Christmas break.

Katie has reportedly taken them abroad for a skiing holiday and has been joined by Carl, 33, amid reports she has reconciled with the car salesman, 34, after their bitter split.

The rumoured trip abroad comes after her ex-husband Kieran was spoken to by police on Monday. The former stripper was questioned at Worthing Police Station in Sussex before being released a number of hours later.

Katie and Carl were spotted together at a football match earlier this week, which sparked reconciliation rumours following the news that the pair had split last month.

Former glamour model Katie reportedly appeared in high spirits as she attended the game with former Love Island star Carl who sent Katie's fans into a meltdown last month when he announced their split in a scathing Instagram post.

Carl had accused the mum-of-five of cheating on him with another man.

