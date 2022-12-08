Celebrity Juice: Holly Willoughby remains unhurt as she falls down the studio stairs

Holly Willoughby remained unhurt following suffering a tumble as she wrestled with her co-stars during her return to Celebrity Juice for its final ever episode.

The This Morning host, 41, ended up tumbling down a flight of stairs as she became very competitive during a tense game on the ITV comedy panel show.

She was an original team captain on Celebrity Juice alongside Fearne Cotton, and the pair returned for a one-off episode as the show ends after a 14-year run.

And a teaser clip for Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, which is set to air on Thursday night, showed Holly having an unexpected tumble during a challenge.

She was joined by Fearne, 41, and guests Joe Swash, Chris Ramsey, and Joey Essex as they all took part in a tense challenge as host Keith Lemon watched on.