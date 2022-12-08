Deepika Padukone will make Ranveer Singh inaugurate kitchen of their new kitchen

 
Ranveer Singh will inaugurate kitchen in his and Deepika Padukone's new house

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are  couple goals. They have also appeared in a dance number ‘Current Laga Re’ for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. At the song launch, Ranveer revealed buying a new house, and the kitchen is all Deepika can think of.

He revealed kitchen is being designed by Deepika. Deepika added that Ranveer would be the one inaugurating it by making some eggs for her on Sunday. The conversation became cuter when Ranveer talked about Deepika’s journey with acting, he said, “Yes, she very much is the Queen of entertainment. 15 years of a glorious career- having showcased an immense amount of versatility across genres. given such special films, special characters, special performances.’’

He also talked about how Deepika is referred as Queen of entertainment. He said, ‘’the tagline is very apt- the Queen of entertainment. And definitely, like I said, the Queen of my life also. She has a very endearing and humorous side to her, especially reserved for me. So most certainly, (she is) not just the Queen of entertainment, but my Queen, the Queen of my Life, Queen of my heart and everybody’s heart.”

On the work front, Ranveer’s Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty will be released in cinemas nationwide on December 23. 

