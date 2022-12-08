 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation

Céline Dion has been battling poor health for many years but recently she shared on a rare neurological disease she has been diagnosed with.

On December 8, Céline Dion shared in an Instagram video that she is battling with stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare" neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms.

"As you know, I've always been an open book, Dion opened up. "I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

The 54-year-old Canadian singer highlights that she and her team are still learning about the condition but they also know that it's the condition that is causing the spasms.

She continued, "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

The My Heart Will Go On singer reveals another bad news, "It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Dion assures that she is working alongside a "great team" of doctors and her three sons that she shares with her late husband René Angélil, are giving her support and hope but she admits that "it's been a struggle."

Also speaking about her love for singing, Dion added that she has done it all her life "And it's what love to do the most," she noted. "I miss you so much."

Check out Dion's video below:



