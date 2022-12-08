Kareena Kapoor shares unseen picture of Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in 'The Devotion of Suspect X'

Actress Kareena Kapoor posts a sweet birthday wish for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore as she turns 78 today.

Kareena posted a picture on her Instagram story where the two can be seen wearing black-coloured clothes.

Tagore wore a high neck kurta along with a cute winter cap whereas Khan opted for black top with a pair of tan pants.

“Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law, wrote the Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Khan, on different occasions, has mentioned her strong bond with mother-in-law. Meanwhile, Sharmila has also expressed her affection with daughter-in-law on many interviews. She also mentioned in one of the interviews that Kareena has been strength for her when her husband Mansoor Ali Khan died.

Saif Ali Khan’s mother also revealed that the thing she admires the most about Kareena is her chilled-out and calm attitude.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film. She further has The Devotion Suspect X and The Crew in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.