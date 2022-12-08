 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarika gets candid about her career struggles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Sarika used to hear taunts from senior actors
Sarika used to hear taunts from senior actors 

Sarika in a recent interview recalled an incident during shooting of a film Griha Pravesh. She was told by senior actors that ‘this is not how a heroine should be’.

She said, ‘When I did film Griha Pravesh, I didn't like using makeup and some of the senior actors came to me and said 'what is this, you have neither done backcombing nor applied makeup, this isn't how heroines are.' So that's the idea of growing and evolving of cinema.’

She further added, ‘Both my girls (Shruti and Akshara Haasan) they are actors and independent in their own way. They are hardworking women trying to make a mark in their life. Every parent and children have a conversation, in fact, they tell me what to do and I too tell them that but that doesn't really amount to advice. The generation is very very different whether it is my daughter or actors of their generation who are working now, the style of work is different.’

Sarika began her career in mid-1960’s. She has done some masterpieces like Jaan-e-Bahaar and Jaani Dushman. 

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora takes a dig on people for criticizing her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora takes a dig on people for criticizing her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore on her 78th birthday

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore on her 78th birthday
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen picture of Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen picture of Sharmila Tagore on her birthday
Randeep Hooda reveals the reason of not being 'social'

Randeep Hooda reveals the reason of not being 'social'
Deepika Padukone will make Ranveer Singh inaugurate kitchen of their new kitchen

Deepika Padukone will make Ranveer Singh inaugurate kitchen of their new kitchen

Karan Johar wishes 'Megastar' Dharmendra on his 87th birthday

Karan Johar wishes 'Megastar' Dharmendra on his 87th birthday
Journalist Absa Komal thinks viral video content creators disrupt merit procedure

Journalist Absa Komal thinks viral video content creators disrupt merit procedure

Mahira Khan looks ethereal at Red Sea International Film Festival

Mahira Khan looks ethereal at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post
Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'

Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'
Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies