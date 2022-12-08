Qatar World Cup: Georgina Rodriguez was dripping in jewellery worth more than £1.8m

Georgina Rodriguez spoke high of her fortune as she dazzled in million worth of jewellery reportedly more than £ 1.8 million as she took to the stands at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday.

The model, 28, was pitchside for Portugal's World Cup match vs Switzerland, which saw her partner Cristiano Ronaldo benched for the majority of the game.

But Georgina did not fail to put on a very stylish display as she dripped in an array of lavish diamond jewellery for the occasion.

She looked stunning in a figure-hugging strapless black gown and a green cardigan for the occasion, which she styled with metallic silver stilettos.

Completing her elegant ensemble, Georgina reportedly wore a 40mm Rolex GMT-Master II set in 18k white gold with baguette cut factory diamonds, thought to be worth an estimated £400,000.

According to The Mirror, she also sported her £600,000 diamond engagement ring and a 10ct diamond ring, worth around £300,000.



The brunette beauty was dripping in jewels as she also wore a sparkling necklace, bracelet, and an array of rings reportedly worth an estimated total of £450,000.