Friday Dec 09 2022
King Charles' latest move expected to embolden Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Friday Dec 09, 2022

The government and the royal family's lack of interest in supporting efforts to change the law to allow King Charles to strip royal titles from the royal family members is expected to further embolden Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being criticised after their Netflix documentary was released on Wednesday.

Royal fans believe that Harry targeted Kate Middleton and Camilla by talking about women married into the royal family.

Meghan Markle was also accused of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth in the documentary.

Everytime Meghan and Harry target the royal family, monarchists start call for removal of their titles.

But royal family has expressed no interest in removing their titles, leaving thousands of their supporters disappointed.

According to Daily Express, the King and the government have refused to support an MP’s efforts to change the law to allow the monarch to strip royal titles from members of the Royal Family.

"In spite of repeated calls for punishment from commentators and the public, an Act of Parliament would be needed to change the law to allow the couple to have their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed," the publication reported.

It said, "The government and the Royal Household have shown no sign of wanting to back an attempt to get it through at Westminster today (Friday). “We’re not getting involved in that,” one royal source said, while others indicated there was no support in Downing Street for a change."

