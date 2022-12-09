 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
Kourtney Kardashian is 'getting energy back' as she says goodbye to IVF

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian is glowing an excited as she regains her strength months after quitting her IVF journey.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the eldest Kardashian sister gave a ray of hope to all those with drained energies as she marked 10 months are she ended IVF visits. Kourtney is married to musician Travis Barker.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday,

Kourtney earlier admitted on “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she was pressured to go for IVF if she wanted to have another baby with the Blink 182 drummer.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,’” he added.

This comes after Travis Barker extended full support for his wife amid the procedures.

“If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.”

