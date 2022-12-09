Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair

Selena Gomez surprised her fans with yet another fashion statement. The Wolves singer took to TikTok on Thursday and unveiled her new rainbow hair, leaving fans stunned.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, ditched her classic brunette hair and opted for a rainbow look. She posted the fun clip of herself in a public restroom hunched underneath a hand dryer, as she styled her brand new locks.

Gomez hilariously captioned the video, “You gotta do what you gotta do.” She donned a chic metallic blue top and jeans with rips on the knees in the video.



The singer, who's been busy promoting her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, revealed her latest after attending Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on December 3.

Gomez also teased her new music will be different from her other 'sad girl songs.'

“I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun,' Selena said. 'And I think people are going to like it,” she said.