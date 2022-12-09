 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair
Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair

Selena Gomez surprised her fans with yet another fashion statement. The Wolves singer took to TikTok on Thursday and unveiled her new rainbow hair, leaving fans stunned.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, ditched her classic brunette hair and opted for a rainbow look. She posted the fun clip of herself in a public restroom hunched underneath a hand dryer, as she styled her brand new locks.

@selenagomez

You gotta do what you gotta do

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

Gomez hilariously captioned the video, “You gotta do what you gotta do.” She donned a chic metallic blue top and jeans with rips on the knees in the video.

The singer, who's been busy promoting her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, revealed her latest after attending Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on December 3.

Gomez also teased her new music will be different from her other 'sad girl songs.'

“I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun,' Selena said. 'And I think people are going to like it,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on her Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on her Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry's documentary: Royal family largely spared during the first episodes

Meghan and Harry's documentary: Royal family largely spared during the first episodes

Prince Harry gets 'fidgety' as 'confident' Meghan spills first date: Body Language Expert

Prince Harry gets 'fidgety' as 'confident' Meghan spills first date: Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle reveals how her first hug was 'jarring' for Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reveals how her first hug was 'jarring' for Kate Middleton
Sam Asghari does not post Britney Spears photos 'out of respect' for wife

Sam Asghari does not post Britney Spears photos 'out of respect' for wife
Jennifer Lawrence trolled for calling herself 'first action female lead'

Jennifer Lawrence trolled for calling herself 'first action female lead'
Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Kourtney Kardashian is 'getting energy back' as she says goodbye to IVF

Kourtney Kardashian is 'getting energy back' as she says goodbye to IVF
Harry and Meghan slammed for keeping royal titles after Netflix documentary

Harry and Meghan slammed for keeping royal titles after Netflix documentary

King Charles' latest move expected to embolden Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles' latest move expected to embolden Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes
Royal family 'not approached' for comments over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix series

Royal family 'not approached' for comments over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix series