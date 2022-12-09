Lady Gaga joins viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ dance trend on TikTok

Netflix’s Wednesday has revived the popularity of Lady Gaga’s hit 2011 number Bloody Mary. The song has become a popular trend on TikTok and the pop star has surprised fans with her stunning take on viral trend.

The House of Gucci star, 36, took to her TikTok handle on Thursday and treated her 8.1 million followers with her stunning recreated video on song Bloody Mary.

Gaga simply captioned the black-and-white video as, “BLOODY WEDNESDAY.” In the now-viral clip, the A Star is Born actor can be seen doing her best goth makeup and putting on an outfit that is a take on Wednesday Addams from the hit Netflix show.



After getting into the viral Wednesday Addams look, Gaga then started to break out into Jenna Ortega‘s dance from the show, along with the Grammy-winner’s lyrics.

Gaga’s iconic video garnered massive response on the platform. “If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “GAGA DID THE THING.”

A third admirer noted that the Oscar-winner is gaining success all over again on a song that was released over a decade ago.

Gaga’s video was posted just one week after Wednesday Addams’s Twitter wrote about the trend. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga ’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve,” the account tweeted.

Wednesday made headlines as the series has now become Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things.