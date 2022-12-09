 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release ‘sheer poison’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a dire warning about the ‘sheer poison’ they are slated to release as part of the next collection.

Royal author and commentator Rebecca English made this accusation.

She penned it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail and started by issuing a warning.

She wrote, “The Palace fears that 'next week will be poison' after the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series aired yesterday, leaving royals in a state of sadness with its 'sly and insidious assault' on their family, as concerns are raised that the next release will be even more 'inflammatory'.”

During the course of her piece, Ms English also referenced claims made by an inside source from The Times.

Before concluding the insider was even quoted warning an incoming onslaught of poison that is set to release next week. 

