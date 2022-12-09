 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Hrithik Roshan also sung and danced to his famous song Ek Pal Ka Jeena at the festival
Just like other actors, Hrithik Roshan also made his appearance at the Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival where he met the great Jackie Chan and also danced to Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

Roshan posed for a picture with Chan at the event. The picture went crazy on the internet. Both the actors looked dapper as always. Roshan wore a grey suit while Jackie wore-coloured outfit.

Moreover, a video has been circulating that shows the Krrish actor teaching a journalist the hook step of his famous song from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. The crowd went absolutely crazy watching him dance to the song and cheered out loud for the actor.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which is currently taking place in Jeddah, has been blessed with the appearance of popular actors including: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor and many more.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan that also featured actors Radhika Apte and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, reports PinkVilla.

