Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him

Sinitta hits out at Celebs Go Dating producers for presenting a false narrative regarding her feelings towards her on-off ex-boyfriend of 20 years Simon Cowell.

The singer, 59, met the music boss, 63, when she was just 14, and went on to become the first signing to his record label - and she has previously admitted that she loves him 'with all her heart'.



But after watching back the most recent episode of her latest show Celebs Go Dating, single Sinitta was left not best pleased as she claims those editing the show misrepresented their relationship.

Sinitta took to Twitter to complain of her upset after watching the newest instalment of the E4 reality dating show

'Disgraceful editing!', she wrote to her 132,000 followers.

'To say I was still "in love" with Simon Cowell was a huge disservice to me and my endeavours.

'Why did you do this? Love and "in Love" are very different iTrustedYou.'

Earlier this year, Sinitta exclusively spoke to MailOnline about her relationship with Simon Cowell over the years, admitting that she experienced heartache when he 'broke their secret pact' by dating her 'best friend' Lauren Silverman in 2013.

She believed the pair would be re-kindling their romance around the same time.

The singer famously dated the music mogul in the 80s.