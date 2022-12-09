 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming Wicked films

Michelle Yeoh has climbed abroad the upcoming The Wizard of Oz prequel films, Wicked.

Variety reported on December 7 that Michelle Yeoh is confirmed to play the character of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

The two-part feature adaptation is already headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Recently, Ethan Slater also joined the cast of the musical film.

The movie, containing a star-studded cast, is directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Universal Pictures.

Wicked tells the story of "how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch."

The films are set for a consecutive Christmas release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film

Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film
Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion
Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter
Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser

Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser
Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi

Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi
Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal

Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal
ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022

ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022
Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split
Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’

Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him