Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol talked about age stereotypes in the Hindi film industry at a recent event and revealed that she got warned by people that after the wedding, she will get specific types of roles only, as reported by IndiaToday.

Kajol shared that she does not believe that an actor gets typecasted after the wedding or after having children. Rather, it depends on an actor's mindset and she did not face any typecasting after her wedding or after having children.

Kajol said, "Bohot saare log mujhe shaadi karte waqt bhi kaha tha ki shaadi ho gayi hain, abhi sirf ye tarah ke roles milenge. Nothing of that sort happened. Bacche hone ke baad people told me ke bacche hone ke baad abhi iss tarah ke roles milenge, nothing of that sort happened."

She further added, "I think it applies to your own mindset. Agar aapki soch aisi hogi, toh hi mujhe lagta hai that will happen to you. Aap jo sochte ho, wahi hota hain.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen next in Salaam Venky which will release in theatres on December 9.