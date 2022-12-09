 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol talked about age stereotypes in the Hindi film industry at a recent event and revealed that she got warned by people that after the wedding, she will get specific types of roles only, as reported by IndiaToday.

Kajol shared that she does not believe that an actor gets typecasted after the wedding or after having children. Rather, it depends on an actor's mindset and she did not face any typecasting after her wedding or after having children.

Kajol said, "Bohot saare log mujhe shaadi karte waqt bhi kaha tha ki shaadi ho gayi hain, abhi sirf ye tarah ke roles milenge. Nothing of that sort happened. Bacche hone ke baad people told me ke bacche hone ke baad abhi iss tarah ke roles milenge, nothing of that sort happened."

She further added, "I think it applies to your own mindset. Agar aapki soch aisi hogi, toh hi mujhe lagta hai that will happen to you. Aap jo sochte ho, wahi hota hain.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen next in Salaam Venky which will release in theatres on December 9.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'
Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video
Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary