 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary was the most watched show on Netflix in the US and UK on Friday.

Deadline reported that the documentary has become Netflix’s biggest show of the year in the UK after it dropped in a blaze of publicity on Thursday morning.

Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success
Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.

The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series "Meghan & Harry".

The family was largely spared during the first episodes broadcast, but was still on the end of accusations of "unconscious" racial bias and that it did not help Meghan or Diana after her 1992 divorce from Harry's father Charles, now king.

"To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard," said Harry. "It is basically the hunter versus the prey."

"The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself," Harry, 38, said of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

"Yes, she may well have been one of most influential, powerful women in the world, but she was completely exposed to this."

Meghan also took aim at the family for failing to counter negative press reports about her, saying "it was horrible, but I continued to hold the line, like say nothing".

Her husband said the family ignored racist undertones in the reports.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'staying out of' Meghan Markle docuseries: 'He hates confrontation'

King Charles 'staying out of' Meghan Markle docuseries: 'He hates confrontation'
Scott Disick still 'regrets' the 'way he handled' Kourtney Kardashian love

Scott Disick still 'regrets' the 'way he handled' Kourtney Kardashian love
Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62

Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62
Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star

Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star
Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'

Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'
Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists
DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah

DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations
Elon Musk reacts after Elton John quits Twitter

Elon Musk reacts after Elton John quits Twitter

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote
Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details

Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details