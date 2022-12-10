 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Royals too 'dignified' to join Meghan Markle 'circus' of disrespect: 'Not tit for tat'

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Royal Family has decided to maintain silence over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's scathing attacks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have launched another set of attacks at the Institution, have seemingly appalled the royals over their disrespect.

Nevertheless, none of the family members are planning on a response.

A Palace insider tells Mirror: “As far as everyone is concerned it’s business as usual and there is no desire to engage in a tit-for-tat war of words.

“There’s certainly nothing in the first half worth engaging with and there’s nothing new about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking in public about their time in the royal family.

“A dignified silence is the order of the day as the focus is entirely on getting on with the job.”

