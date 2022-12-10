'Facebook Stars' feature launched in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the Asia Pacific headquarters of Meta in Singapore, where he launched the “Facebook Stars" feature for monetisation in Pakistan.

The launch of the programme will contribute to the capacity building of young entrepreneurs as a valuable tool for Pakistan’s growing number of Meta content creators.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared a video on Twitter to share the news.

"BIG NEWS for Pakistan from Meta in Singapore. From now on, Pakistani creators on Facebook can earn money from their content through the new Facebook stars feature," he tweeted.

He added, "Thrilled to be the first Pakistan official to visit Meta and get to share this news with you. Thanks, team meta for inviting me."

On his visit to the Meta office in Singapore, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "We are encouraged to see Meta’s contribution in supporting local businesses in Pakistan and opening up different ways for Pakistani content creators to generate meaningful, reliable revenue on their platforms. We hope the Stars program will create new opportunities to monetise and play a role in strengthening the country’s digital economy."

A statement by Meta read that Facebook Stars will allow fans to buy and send digital goods to fund creators, allowing the Pakistani content creators to check their earnings by content type, manage their goals, and access other Stars settings.

The feature is available on Facebook Live, Facebook Reels, photos, on-demand videos, and text posts.

Meta's Director of Emerging Markets for Asia Pacific Jordi Forney said, "Helping creators to build community and turn their passions into professions is a key part of our continued investment in Pakistan. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Facebook Stars is open to all eligible creators in Pakistan, so more people can start earning while they grow their creativity, audience and careers."

Meta introduced its TikTok-like short-form videos feature, Reels, to Pakistan this year. It became the fastest-growing content format on Meta platforms globally. Over 140 billion Reels are played across Facebook and Instagram each day.