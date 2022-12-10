 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series backed by Gayle King

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been garnering massive backlash over their hotly-unveiled Netflix series however an anchor came to Sussex’s defence amidst the criticism.

During his appearance on Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen took an aim at Meghan, recalling how the Duchess previously said she would never do a reality show.

CBS Mornings anchor quickly chimed in to notice that the couple’s docu-series is not a “reality show”.

The 67-year-old said: “It’s not a reality show. It’s not”, before adding that she “can’t wait” to tune in to the new Netflix series.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex lashed out at the media over the “feeding frenzy” over his relationship with Meghan Markle.

“To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard," said Harry. "It is basically the hunter versus the prey."

"The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself," Harry, 38, said of his mother.

