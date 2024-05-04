King Charles makes another history as monarch

King Charles was officially crowned as monarch on May 6, 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been presented the physical version of their Coronation Roll earlier this week.



For the first time in history, this historic document, which has been created for coronations since the 14th century, has also been made publicly available as an interactive website.

The Coronation Roll project has been created with generous help from the Royal Collection Trust and Westminster Abbey.

According to palace, after every Coronation, a ‘Coronation Roll’ is produced. This historic document records details of the service for posterity. Now, for the first time, a digital version has been created.

The Daily Mail reported that it is the first in history the Coronation Roll is made from paper and not parchment – which is made from calf, goat or sheepskin – due to King Charles interest in animal welfare.

The publication further reported the first Coronation Roll was created for Edward II and Queen Isabella in 1308.