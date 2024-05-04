 

King Charles makes another history as monarch

King Charles was officially crowned as monarch on May 6, 2023

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

King Charles makes another history as monarch

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been presented the physical version of their Coronation Roll earlier this week.

For the first time in history, this historic document, which has been created for coronations since the 14th century, has also been made publicly available as an interactive website.

The Coronation Roll project has been created with generous help from the Royal Collection Trust and Westminster Abbey.

According to palace, after every Coronation, a ‘Coronation Roll’ is produced. This historic document records details of the service for posterity. Now, for the first time, a digital version has been created.

The Daily Mail reported that it is the first in history the Coronation Roll is made from paper and not parchment – which is made from calf, goat or sheepskin – due to King Charles interest in animal welfare.

The publication further reported the first Coronation Roll was created for Edward II and Queen Isabella in 1308.

More From Entertainment

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return video

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Lionel Richie shares exciting news about King Charles health

Lionel Richie shares exciting news about King Charles health
Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle
King Charles coronation: First anniversary plans laid bare

King Charles coronation: First anniversary plans laid bare
Queen Camilla to give Prince Harry cold shoulder during his UK visit

Queen Camilla to give Prince Harry cold shoulder during his UK visit
James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale

James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale
Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco
Madonna's son David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio

Madonna's son David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio
MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money

MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money
'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'

'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'
Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday

Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift