Lionel Richie shares exciting news about King Charles health

Lionel Richie was attending the inaugural of King's Trust Global Gala in New York

US singer and songwriter Lionel Richie has opened up about King Charles health following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



The American singer was attending the inaugural of King's Trust Global Gala in New York. He serves as trust’s Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassadors Group.

Speaking to the People magazine, Lionel said: "Happily I can say, he is doing fantastic."

"Again, I understand, he needs to sit still, you know what I’m saying,” he said and added "The most important part is he is doing well.”

The US singer went on saying, “He’s back to his duties and so therefore, I wouldn’t want the first thing for him to do is come over — let’s not prove anything here.”

“We are here to represent and we’re gonna do a great job of that.”

Lionel Richie's remarks came as King Charles returned to public duties earlier this week, visiting a cancer treatment charity since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, during the event, King Charles message was also read out.

King Charles says in his message, "Ladies and Gentlemen, it gives me enormous pride and pleasure to be able to celebrate this evening, the first ever King’s Trust event.

"When I started the Trust in 1976, I could never have imagined the reach that the organisation would have in the UK and in more than 20 countries around the world, or the more than a million brilliant young people we have been able to support."