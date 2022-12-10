Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj pens a sweet note to former colleague Trevor Noah as he bids adieu to The Daily Show.

On Thursday night, December 8th, 2022, Noah marked his final episode for the late-night show after seven years with the Comedy Central programme. Noah, who replaced previous host Jon Stewart in 2015, announced his plans to depart the show in September, via Entertainment Weekly.

Minhaj served as the programme's senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018, appearing in recurring rapid-fire segments like "Brown in Town" where he reported from around the US, detailed BBC.

He left The Daily Show in 2018 to launch his own programme, a topical comedy series on Netflix called Patriot Act - the first weekly US talk show to be fronted by an Indian American.

Minhaj shared a carousel of throwback photos during their time on the show and a heartwarming moment the two shared on Minhaj's farewell four years ago.

He wrote in the caption, "7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made @thedailyshow your own. We had some amazing times @trevornoah, and we can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!"

During Noah's last episode, he expressed his gratitude to not only friends and fans, but also to his critics.

"I am so grateful," Noah told the live audience. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said, drawing a reaction from the crowd. "No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough," he continued, adding that he never takes audiences for granted at his shows, via EW.

Noah went on to thank the viewers at home, the people who shared clips, and yes, the critics, too. "Even the people who hate-watched — we still got the ratings, thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you," he joked.