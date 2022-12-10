 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made The Daily Show his own
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj pens a sweet note to former colleague Trevor Noah as he bids adieu to The Daily Show.

On Thursday night, December 8th, 2022, Noah marked his final episode for the late-night show after seven years with the Comedy Central programme. Noah, who replaced previous host Jon Stewart in 2015, announced his plans to depart the show in September, via Entertainment Weekly.

Minhaj served as the programme's senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018, appearing in recurring rapid-fire segments like "Brown in Town" where he reported from around the US, detailed BBC.

He left The Daily Show in 2018 to launch his own programme, a topical comedy series on Netflix called Patriot Act - the first weekly US talk show to be fronted by an Indian American.

Minhaj shared a carousel of throwback photos during their time on the show and a heartwarming moment the two shared on Minhaj's farewell four years ago.

He wrote in the caption, "7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made @thedailyshow your own. We had some amazing times @trevornoah, and we can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!"

During Noah's last episode, he expressed his gratitude to not only friends and fans, but also to his critics.

"I am so grateful," Noah told the live audience. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said, drawing a reaction from the crowd. "No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough," he continued, adding that he never takes audiences for granted at his shows, via EW.

Noah went on to thank the viewers at home, the people who shared clips, and yes, the critics, too. "Even the people who hate-watched — we still got the ratings, thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you," he joked.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’
Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks