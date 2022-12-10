 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared heartbreaking news a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary was released.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the sad announcement of their friend and his son’s death on Twitter handle.

Prince William paid a touching tribute to his friend conservationist Mark Jenkins, who died in a plane crash in Kenya.

The Prince said, “Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.

“Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired. W.”

William and Kate Middleton shared the devastating news a day after "Harry and Meghan" Netflix documentary series was released on Thursday.

