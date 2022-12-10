 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Smith leaves tourists ‘shocked’, filming explicit video inside former royal residence

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

FileFootage

Sam Smith’s upcoming album has been creating a massive buzz as the singer’s explicit music video filming was interrupted by visitors.

The 30-year-old singer rented Hertfordshire's Ashridge House - a former royal residence, for the shooting of their explicit-themed music video.

However, a few tourists were not aware of the filming and reportedly interrupted it, leaving themselves ‘absolutely shocked’.

According to The Sun, an insider shared: “There were plenty of older folk enjoying a walk in the grounds when a load of geezers in leather turned up in all sorts.

“It probably nearly gave a few of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked. Some of the staff at the house had to try to usher the dancers through discretely, and move the visitors through another part of the estate to avoid creating a scene.

“It was very funny,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts to the infamous meme made 8 years ago

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts to the infamous meme made 8 years ago
Chicago art school revokes Kanye West honorary degree: Report

Chicago art school revokes Kanye West honorary degree: Report
Hilary Duff shows off stylish outfit from 'How I Met Your Father' set

Hilary Duff shows off stylish outfit from 'How I Met Your Father' set
Here’s why people have loved to hate Nickelback over the years

Here’s why people have loved to hate Nickelback over the years
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s strict parenting rules revealed amid baby no. 4 rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s strict parenting rules revealed amid baby no. 4 rumours
Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle
Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List

Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List
‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg
King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction

King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction
Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?

Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?
Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’