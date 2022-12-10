 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Adele ‘begged’ Rich Paul to get married in Las Vegas before new year

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Adele has been begging beau Rich Paul to tie the knot in Las Vegas before this year ends, according to latest reports.

The Easy on Me hitmaker wants to get hitched as soon as possible whereas the sports agent wants to wait for the right moment, a source told Radar Online.

“If Adele had her way they’d be married already,” the insider said. “She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later.”

However, Paul does not want to get married this early. “He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup,” shared the source.

As for Adele, “she’s at the point where’s ready to say, ‘Marry me or move on!” the insider noted while adding that the couple has been planning a big fancy wedding but the singer doesn’t want to wait that long.

“Rich would prefer to take more time,” shared the source. “But at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants.”


