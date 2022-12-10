 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for dishing out ‘self-serving twaddle’ to the public via their docuseries.

The co-founder of True Royalty TV, Nick Bullen, made this accusation.

His admissions came during his interview with Fox News Digital where Ms Bullen was quoted saying, “I think it is the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I’ve watched in quite a long time.”

“I mean, please, how much of this have we heard before? I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview [from March 2021] because she got all the really juicy stuff.”

“This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press. We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain. We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before.”

“The thing that is most shocking to me, though, is that this is a couple who left for a private life.”

“They were fed up with the press intrusion and wanted their privacy. And in this series, they’ve not only opened up their home, but they’ve revealed their text messages, they’ve shown photos from their most private moments – there are even photographs from the moment that Harry went down on one knee to propose.”

“It’s just hypocritical beyond belief that they wanted privacy and now they are opening up every single aspect of their lives.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake

Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake
Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel

Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel
Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY

Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY
Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’

Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’
‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season

‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season
Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show

Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show
Meghan Markle’s conflict with Prince William fueled by money

Meghan Markle’s conflict with Prince William fueled by money
Adele ‘begged’ Rich Paul to get married in Las Vegas before new year

Adele ‘begged’ Rich Paul to get married in Las Vegas before new year
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts to the infamous meme made 8 years ago

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts to the infamous meme made 8 years ago
Chicago art school revokes Kanye West honorary degree: Report

Chicago art school revokes Kanye West honorary degree: Report
Hilary Duff shows off stylish outfit from 'How I Met Your Father' set

Hilary Duff shows off stylish outfit from 'How I Met Your Father' set
Sam Smith leaves tourists ‘shocked’, filming explicit video inside former royal residence

Sam Smith leaves tourists ‘shocked’, filming explicit video inside former royal residence