‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for dishing out ‘self-serving twaddle’ to the public via their docuseries.



The co-founder of True Royalty TV, Nick Bullen, made this accusation.

His admissions came during his interview with Fox News Digital where Ms Bullen was quoted saying, “I think it is the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I’ve watched in quite a long time.”

“I mean, please, how much of this have we heard before? I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview [from March 2021] because she got all the really juicy stuff.”

“This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press. We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain. We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before.”

“The thing that is most shocking to me, though, is that this is a couple who left for a private life.”

“They were fed up with the press intrusion and wanted their privacy. And in this series, they’ve not only opened up their home, but they’ve revealed their text messages, they’ve shown photos from their most private moments – there are even photographs from the moment that Harry went down on one knee to propose.”

“It’s just hypocritical beyond belief that they wanted privacy and now they are opening up every single aspect of their lives.”