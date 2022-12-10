Meghan Markle dominates Prince Harry since very first date

Prince Harry seems to be fully influenced by Meghan Markle since their very first date as the Duchess made him feel sorry at their first romantic outing.

In very first episode of their two-part documentary released on Thursday (December 6), Meghan can be seen saying: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"

The Duke of Sussex appeared hesitant in response as he said: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."

Harry's admission set tongues wagging as fans speculate that Meghan dominates Harry since they began romantic journey.

The Duchess continues: "I didn't know him and was like 'oh is this what he does. Got it. This I'm not doing.'"

In the much-talked show on Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan, the Duke also opened up on his relationship with the former Suits star, saying: "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."

The Duchess also shared the memory of their courtship, revealing: "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out. Meghan added that the beginning of her relationship with Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".



“Everything was just texts and FaceTime's and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be,” she said.